Aaron Paul keen to be part of any Breaking Bad movie

Aaron Paul would love to star in a Breaking Bad movie, but says he’s yet to be approached about one.

Fans have been hoping for a big screen version of the award-winning show since it finished in 2013, with reports surfacing in November (18) that a film was in the works.

When asked about the rumours, which stemmed from an article in the Albuquerque Journal, Aaron claimed to have no knowledge about the project.

“Rumours are funny — I once heard a rumour that I was being cast as Han Solo,” Paul said. “I haven’t heard anything about the Breaking Bad movie but if there is one and it comes together I’d love to be a part of it,” he said, according to Variety.

“If it were to happen, yes, I would love to do it,” he added, saying his character Jesse Pinkman would definitely be a part of it.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the New Mexico Film Office confirmed a film called Greenbrier was shooting in the area, with a film source stating it was the name of the Breaking Bad movie.

An ‘Untitled Breaking Bad Movie’ is also listed as filming on creator Vince Gilligan’s IMDb page, and according to a cast list obtained by RevengeoftheFans.com, Bryan Cranston has also boarded the feature.

During its five-season run, Breaking Bad won two Golden Globes and 16 Emmys. It has since spawned spin-off show Better Call Saul, about Bob Odenkirk character Jimmy McGill/ Saul Goodman.