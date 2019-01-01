Amy Schumer: 'My husband is on the autism spectrum'

Amy Schumer's husband Chris Fischer is on the autism spectrum.

The 37-year-old comedienne and actress is expecting her first child with her chef spouse later this year, and opened up about her personal life during her upcoming Netflix special Amy Schumer: Growing.

During the hour-long special, Amy explained to the Chicago crowd that she "knew from the beginning that my husband's brain was a little different" than hers, and added: "I have to start this over because I really want to get this right because I love him very much."

"My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger's," she explained. "He has autism spectrum disorder. He's on the spectrum. And there were some signs early on."

Telling a story of when she fell over during a walk with Chris in the early stages of their relationship, Amy remembered: "Nine out of 10 people would go, 'Oh my god, are you OK?!' Maybe more like 10 out of 10 people. Instead, my husband went - He kind of froze and became a lighthouse, opening and closing his mouth.

"I remember lying on the ground looking up at him and I wasn't mad, I just thought, Huh. Lotta Huh moments, you know?"

While the incident prompted Chris to seek medical advice, and he was given an eventual diagnosis, Amy explained that "all of the characteristics that make it clear that he's on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him".

"That's the truth. He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn't care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do," she laughed. "If I say to him, like, 'Does this look like s**t?' He'll go, 'Yeah, you have a lot of other clothes. Why don't you wear those?'… But he can also make me feel more beautiful than anyone ever has in my whole life. And he can't lie! Is that the dream man?!"

Amy and Chris married in February 2018, three months after they were first spotted on a date in New York.