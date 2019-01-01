Nicollette Sheridan: 'College admissions scandal surrounding Felicity Huffman is disgraceful'

Nicollette Sheridan is disturbed about the college admissions scandal swirling around her former Desperate Housewives co-star Felicity Huffman, insisting everyone should be talking about the drama.

Huffman was arrested last week (ends15Mar19) for her alleged role in the cheating scheme, used to help the kids of the rich and famous gain access to elite U.S. universities like Yale, UCLA and USC.

The actress, who has yet to plead, was released on bail and now must appear at a hearing in Boston, Massachusetts on 29 March (19).

It is alleged she paid $15,000 (£11,300) to the scheme to help her eldest daughter with husband Willam H. Macy gain access to a top school by illegally bumping up her test scores.

Like most Americans, Sheridan is appalled by the scandal but she insists the damage it has done will force universities to tighten admissions.

"We don't know the facts but we can be extremely disturbed by the entitlement, the power and money that can take away from the less privileged, and that to me is disgraceful," Nicollette tells news show Access Live. "We'll see where it really stands.

"I think there are ways to remedy a system that isn't working and I think has been broken for a long time... It's troublesome because it can change the lifetime of a child that is deserving... I think everybody should be talking about it. It's a huge problem."

Huffman quit social media at the end of last week after she was bombarded by hatemail for her alleged part in the college admissions scandal.

The former Desperate Housewives star and Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin were among 50 people recently indicted by U.S. federal authorities.