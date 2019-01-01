Idris Elba's fiancee enjoys bachelorette weekend in Utah

Idris Elba's bride-to-be has celebrated her final days as a single lady with a bachelorette party in Utah.

Former beauty queen Sabrina Dhowre headed to the luxury Amangiri resort in Canyon Point with nine of her girlfriends over the weekend (16-17Mar19) to count down to her impending wedding to the Thor star by taking advantage of the picturesque location as they indulged in fine dining, boozing, and horse riding activities.

Sabrina shared a series of images from the ranch getaway on Instagram, with one post depicting the group shimmying by the pool, as another featured all the women seated atop a wall, with their backs to the camera, as Idris' wife-to-be sported a white satin robe.

"Had the most amazing weekend with the most amazing people," the 29-year-old model wrote beside the latter picture. "I love you all so much".

They had also celebrated with a cake reading, "The Future Mrs. Elba".

The weekend celebration suggests the couple's big day is near, although neither she nor Idris has offered up any information about exactly when they plan to tie the knot.

Sabrina recently denied speculation suggesting they were already secretly married, after Idris referred to her as his "wife" in a social media video, although she admitted to Britain's Metro outlet in February (19) that the wedding was "coming up soon".

"I'm really looking forward to it," she said at the time.

The pair, which became engaged early last year (18), will have to squeeze in the nuptials around Idris' busy schedule if they plan to become husband and wife in the coming weeks - in addition to promoting his new Netflix comedy series Turn Up Charlie, he is also preparing to make his DJing debut at California's Coachella music festival, which takes place over two weekends in April.

The marriage will be the British actor's third, after previous failed unions to make-up artist Hanne Norgaard, and real estate attorney Sonya Nicole Hamlin.

He has a 17-year-old daughter named Isan with Norgaard, and shares four-year-old son Winston with his ex-girlfriend Naiyana Garth, from whom he split in 2016.