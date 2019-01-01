Leaving Neverland director hoping to release Michael Jackson abuse trial movie

Director Dan Reed is looking to release a follow-up to his shocking Leaving Neverland documentary, which will focus on 2005 Michael Jackson abuse trial.

His film, which details the sexual abuse James Safechuck and Wade Robson allegedly suffered at the hands of Jackson as children, debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah back in January (19) and it has since aired in the U.S. and U.K. to criticism from members of the Jackson family and legal threats from the King of Pop's estate officials.

But, undeterred, the filmmaker now wants to pick up the story where he left off and make a movie about the trial surrounding accusations the pop superstar molested 13-year-old Gavin Arvizo.

"The film I would really like to make following this one is the trial of Michael Jackson," Reed tells Film School Rejects. "I could only do that if the victim and his family participate.

"If Gavin Arvizo and his family would agree to participate, I would very much like to tell the story of that trial. I think it's fascinating and astonishing that Michael was acquitted. The way that happened is an amazing story and one that should be told."

Arvizo has largely avoided the spotlight since the trial, with a family friend, Louise Palanker, telling The Wrap a year ago (Mar18) he has no wish to revisit his relationship with Jackson publicly.

“He doesn’t really want to talk about it right now,” Palanker said. “He just wants to become a man and have a family and a career and not have this be the standout portion of who he is.”

Meanwhile, the Jackson family and the late singer's estate officials are still trying to discredit Reed, calling his film a "lurid production".

"This so-called 'documentary' is just another rehash of dated and discredited allegations," a statement to Entertainment Tonight reads. "It’s baffling why any credible filmmaker would involve himself with this project."

The estate officials have also filed a $100 million (£75.7 million) lawsuit against HBO, the network behind the project.