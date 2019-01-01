Gwyneth Paltrow chose wedding day to reclaim date after father's death

Gwyneth Paltrow purposefully chose to wed producer Brad Falchuk two days after her birthday to "reframe" the period surrounding the anniversary of her father's death.

The Shakespeare In Love star lost her director dad Bruce Paltrow on 3 October, 2002, while they were celebrating the actress turning 30 on vacation in Rome, Italy.

"He had had throat cancer and we then were on a trip to Italy for my 30th birthday," she recalled on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "He wasn't feeling well, and then he got double pneumonia and he just sort of died on me, on the trip... just after (my birthday)..."

His death cast a shadow over Gwyneth's birthday for a long time afterwards, until she finally decided to do something about it.

"For years, I would go into kind of, the deepest depression of all time around my birthday, and then I thought, 'I've gotta reframe this somehow. My father would not want this for me,'" she shared.

"So my birthday is September 27th, and this past September, I got married on the 29th September."

Gwyneth tied the knot with Brad in the backyard of her home in The Hamptons, New York, and the location was particularly poignant for her - because it's also her father's final resting place.

"His ashes are buried under this beautiful tree at my house, and we got married there, like, right near my dad - kinda on my dad, which sounds weird!" she laughed.

The star, 46, was particularly close with Bruce, and even now, there are times when she still finds it tough not to have him available on the other end of the phone, especially as she adapts to raising her two kids.

"When my dad died, I was 30, which was relatively very young, hopefully, in the span of my life, and I still have a really hard time with it...," Gwyneth explained. "He was such an intentional father and he was so observant, and so deeply supportive, and set us up to win all the time.

"And now I have a 14-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son, and I'm like, 'F**k..., I need to talk to my dad,' and I don't have that person. I have incredibly brilliant people in their lives, but I don't have their grandfather, who is also the greatest father in the world. It's like, I need to talk to him."

The star shares Apple and Moses with her ex-husband Chris Martin, to whom she was married from 2003 to 2016.