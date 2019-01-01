Oscar-winning editor accepts Bohemian Rhapsody pub scene was a mess

Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody editor John Ottman still shudders when he thinks about the scene that has been used as an example of why he shouldn’t have received the award.

The Queen biopic landed four Academy Awards last month (Feb19) and while many critics accepted the film was a deserving winner in three categories, some took aim at the fact John Ottman won the Oscar for his editing work.

The worst detractors backed up their attack on the editor by posting one sequence from the movie that left them dizzy - it featured more than 60 cuts in less than two minutes.

And, in a recent interview with The Washington Post, Ottman admits he hates the scene in question - when Queen first meet their manager John Reid.

The editor explains the scene needed last-minute adjustments after director Dexter Fletcher took over from Bryan Singer, explaining parts of the film's story line had been altered and some of the dialogue in the pub scene no longer made sense.

"Whenever I see it (the scene) I want to put a bag over my head, because that’s not my aesthetic," Ottman told the publication. "If there’s even an extended version of the film where I can put a couple of scenes back, I will recut that scene!"

The editor made his comments amid speculation about a Bohemian Rhapsody sequel.

Producer Graham King has dismissed the idea and Oscar winner Rami Malek, who played Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, has now been linked to the villain role in the next James Bond movie.