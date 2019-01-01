Dwayne Johnson sparks backlash after dubbing tank named after him 'sexy'

Dwayne Johnson has upset some of his fans after stating he was honoured that an army tank had been named after him.

Accoridng to USA Today, the Old Ironsides Twitter account shared the news that soldiers in the 1st Squadron 1st Cavalry Regiment, based in Fort Bliss, Texas, christened one of its tanks Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, in honour of the movie star and former WWE wrestler.

"'If you smell what America's Tank Division is cooking!' Shoutout to the #IronSoldiers assigned to the @Blackhawk_SQDN for naming one of their tanks in homage to the @TheRock. Hopefully the 'People's Champ' will see it and give you guys a shoutout and a retweet!' the 1st Armored Division's official Twitter handle wrote on 12 March (19).

And last Friday (15Mar19), the actor confirmed that the squadron had named the tank for him as he thanked them on social media.

"I’m sending a salute of respect & gratitude to the Blackhawk Squadron 1st Armored Division for the honor of naming their tank (the most advanced in the world) Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson," he wrote. "Heavy duty, bad a*s, sexy AF and built to take care of business — but most importantly, thank you all for your service. Grateful to the bone."

While the image has received millions of likes since it was posted, some of the star's fans took issue with Johnson's praise of the weapon of war.

"Well I really like you as a person and everything but what is a tank meant for? If it is to take the lives of human beings and others then it is not admirable... I hope it won’t be used... May God bless you all Peace and Love," one commented on Instagram.

While another agreed: “Not sure having a destructive weapon named after you is such a great honor."

However, the Hobbs and Shaw actor did have his supporters.

"Strong! Great to see you supporting your country's Servicemen and women. Ignore the haters. Keep it up!", praised another.

The Jumanji star has not yet responded to a request for comment.