Florence Pugh in talks for Black Widow standalone movie

Florence Pugh is in talks to star opposite Scarlett Johansson in the standalone Black Widow film.

Film fans have been calling for a standalone superhero film focussing on Russian spy-turned-Avenger Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow since Johansson first appeared as the character in 2010's Iron Man 2, and it seems that the project is edging closer to the production stage as the supporting cast is being assembled.

British actress Pugh, who recently earned rave reviews for her starring role in wrestling comedy-drama Fighting With My Family, is in talks to star in the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pugh will play a spy on the same level as Romanoff, and perhaps even her moral opposite.

It is unclear if Black Widow will be an origin story, following how Romanoff made the switch from Russian assassin trained by the KGB to S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and Avenger, or if it will take place after the events of the upcoming Avengers: Endgame.

The film is scheduled to begin shooting in London in June (19). It is being directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland, known for projects such as Lore, Somersault and Berlin Syndrome, produced by Marvel boss Kevin Feige, and written by Jac Schaeffer, who recently penned the screenplay for The Hustle, the upcoming female-led remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, starring Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway.

Pugh, 23, made her acting debut with 2014 independent movie The Falling, and has since gained attention for her roles in Lady Macbeth, Outlaw King and TV miniseries The Little Drummer Girl. She will next be seen in Greta Gerwig's new adaptation of Little Women and horror Midsommar.

Johansson, who has expressed an interest in a Black Widow standalone movie in the past, will also be seen in Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit and the untitled Noah Baumbach film later this year.