Oscar Isaac hints he's interested in Batman role

Oscar Isaac has denied rumours he’ll be the next actor to play Batman, but did hint he was interested in the role.

Following Ben Affleck’s official departure from the role in January (19), the part of the caped crusader has been left wide open for a new star to take up in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman flick.

The 40-year-old's name has been linked to the role for some time, after he reportedly met with Warner Bros. bosses in 2018 to discuss a potential part, but in a chat with British newspaper Metro, he denied all knowledge of the rumours.

“No. I have only read it online like everyone else. I haven’t had any conversations about Batman, unfortunately, but I am sure it is going to be great,” he stated, before adding: “Matt Reeves is such a great director. Yeah, he can get my number.”

It seems one person to give his seal of approval is the outgoing Batman, Ben, who is currently starring alongside Oscar in Netflix drama Triple Frontier.

In a recent chat with ET Canada, Ben, who was also once meant to be directing The Batman himself, shared some ideas of how he envisions the Star Wars actor's take on the DC Comics hero.

“What I think Oscar’s gonna be great with is the sort of hybrid lightsaber Batman thing, which is like crossing beams,” he smiled.

“It’s the future,” Oscar added.

“Then you’ve got all pop culture in one moment,” Ben replied. “I’m looking forward to it. They’ve got a great director. They’re doing a kind of, I don’t want to give away anything because they get…but they’re doing a young version, a more starting-out version with a younger guy.”