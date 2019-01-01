Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson revelled in 'wild' strip club tour

Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson went on a "wild strip club tour" while shooting Five Feet Apart.

The young stars made an appearance on Busy Tonight on Monday (18Mar19) to promote the romantic drama, in which they play two patients with cystic fibrosis who try to have a relationship despite always being forced to stay a certain distance away from each other.

Cole and Haley travelled to New Orleans, Louisiana for the movie, and the pair admitted during the interview that they checked out the city's French Quarter in their spare time.

"(Haley) took us on the most wild strip club tour inside of New Orleans," said Cole, with his co-star adding that she found the experience to be enlightening. "(I felt like I was) too sheltered because I was a 23-year-old woman-girl-person and I had never been to a strip club. We were in New Orleans, doing this heavy movie, and, like, on the weekends, all I wanted to do was get drunk and go to strip clubs... So, that's what we did."

Haley, 24, went on to explain that she found watching female strippers to be "incredible and inspiring" and she was particularly dazzled by their athleticism. However, Cole had a much more awkward time, especially as many of the dancers recognised him from his days as a child actor on TV show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

"Apparently a lot of the strippers watch Disney Channel," the Riverdale star laughed.

And while the duo mostly frequented female strip clubs, they closed out their French Quarter tour with a visit to a male strip joint.

"Alcohol and dongs are a no go," Cole, 26, laughed of the bar, while Haley commented, "It was like Magic Mike. We didn't see any weenies... You could see the shape of wieners, but we couldn't see, like, wieners."

Five Feet Apart, directed by Justin Baldoni, is now showing in U.S. cinemas.