90210 stars honoured Luke Perry with gathering at cast member's home

The stars of Beverly Hills, 90210 reunited to pay a secret tribute to Luke Perry during a gathering at a former cast member's home.

Actor Brian Austin Green spoke about the heartfelt event on a recent episode of his podcast, ...With Brian Austin Green, revealing he and his former co-stars joined one another to celebrate Perry's life after he died of a stroke on 4 March (19).

The emotional tribute took place at the home of Gabrielle Carteris, who played Andrea Zuckerman on the beloved show.

"(I saw) people I hadn't seen in at least 18 years," Green says. “It was very mixed emotions because you were happy to see everybody and you felt like, 'God, it's been so long...', but what a horrible reason to have to see everybody again."

Green notes that though he enjoyed reconnecting with his former castmates, the night proved emotionally difficult.

"It was definitely interesting. It had its fun, funny, like, laugh times and then it had its moments of... I don't fully know what to say," he adds. "I totally don't believe it. I don't fully believe Luke is gone. Luke has been in my life a long time and we had a really special relationship and I'm learning now that Luke really had a special relationship with everyone... He was a great human being."

The 45 year old also shared his deep admiration for his late friend.

"Luke was a special guy ... I'm still mourning over it," he notes. "Luke was a really f**king cool guy. Luke was one of those people that nobody had a bad story about. He was just a great guy. And he was Luke no matter where you saw him, no matter when you saw him, no matter what he was going through. He was a rock. I’m extremely lucky to have had him in my life. He really is a great guy and he’ll be missed."

Green also revealed during his latest podcast that he texted Perry after learning of his death.

"I texted him after he passed, knowing obviously that he can’t text me back but on some level, hoping that he would text me back, or that he was out there somewhere," he says. "And I know he is. I know he’s looking down and I know he’s smiling."