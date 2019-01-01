Priyanka Chopra touched by Nick Jonas' response to cooking warning

Priyanka Chopra knew Nick Jonas would make the perfect husband after responding to her warning about her lack of culinary skills by insisting he wasn't a cook either.

The Baywatch beauty became engaged to pop star Nick last summer (18) after a whirlwind romance, and they tied the knot in a pair of lavish ceremonies in the bride's native India in December.

Priyanka is enjoying every moment of life as the new Mrs. Jonas, although she admits she isn't the traditional homemaker, because she is pretty useless in the kitchen.

The actress reveals she warned Nick about her cooking shortfalls before they exchanged vows to avoid any disappointment once they settled down.

"I can't cook. I told him that when he proposed," she recalled. "I was like, 'Listen, you're from a good Southern home, you're used to your mum making you amazing food' - which she does. 'You're not marrying that girl. I cannot cook...!'"

And the star explains it was Nick's touching response which made her feel completely at ease: "I'm a terrible, terrible wife in that sense (being unable to cook), but you know, the most amazing thing when I told him, 'Babe, I can't cook and I hope you know that,' he said, 'It's alright babe, neither can I.' You don't hear that from guys!"

While Priyanka is the first to confess that her cooking leaves much to be desired, there is one key ingredient she can turn into a tasty meal.

"I can make eggs...," she smiled on U.S. talk show The View. "(But) I'm better at making eggs at night, for dinner, 'cause I'm awake at that time. In the morning, I'm still waking up, I haven't had my coffee!"

Priyanka went on to gush about how much their relationship has grown since becoming husband and wife, something that she was particularly surprised by.

"It's so different after and before marriage," she said. "I never thought that being in a relationship, even if you're in a seriously committed relationship, marriage feels so different. It's like, the family you choose, and that's a completely different thing."