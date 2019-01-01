Armie Hammer set up 'healthy emotional boundaries' after Twitter feuds

Actor Armie Hammer has taken a step back from social media for the sake of his emotional health after becoming embroiled in a number of Twitter feuds.

The Call Me By Your Name star is known for airing out his views on social media, and famously hit headlines in November (18), when he attacked his peers for mourning the loss of Stan Lee by posting selfies with the comic book icon online.

The tweet prompted fellow actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan to accuse Armie of simply trying to draw attention to himself, leading to the 32 year old to issue a public apology.

"While attempting to provide some unnecessary social commentary about the current selfie trend, I (in true a**hat form - thank you Jeffrey Dean Morgan) inadvertently offended many who were genuinely grieving the loss of a true icon," he posted. "I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart and will be working on my Twitter impulse control."

Armie has since done just that by setting up "healthy emotional boundaries" to avoid further unnecessary clashes with fellow Twitter users.

"It was fun for a while, the whole social media thing - 'I can say whatever I want,' 'Ooh, that got me in trouble,' 'Oh, I can say this,' 'Ooh, that got me in trouble, too,'" he tells Vulture.

"It's a dangerous dance partner. You might have a moment of fun dancing, and then it's gonna stomp on your feet. I'm just like, I'm getting too old for this s**t. I'm done."

The actor insists there wasn't a specific moment which led him to curb his social media use, but his brief spat with the Watchmen star Morgan made him realise he was wasting his energy.

"I feel like a lot of the things on the Internet, like Twitter, are largely populated by the people that go on (review site) Yelp and write one-star reviews just to be like, 'F**k that place!'" he says.

"I don't want to take the brunt of that. I used to. Full disclosure, I used to have a Google alert for myself, and search myself on Twitter. It never gave me anything other than anxiety, so I was like, 'Maybe it's best to just not do this.'

"If you don't Google yourself, and you don't know about something, it doesn't exist at all."