Kit Harington needed therapy after Game of Thrones character's death

The intense public interest in the onscreen death of Kit Harington's Game of Thrones character Jon Snow sent the actor to therapy.

Kit was thrust firmly into the spotlight in 2015, when Snow was brutally killed off in the season five finale of the hit fantasy drama, and although he was later brought back to life, having to deal with the heightened fan and media attention made him extremely uncomfortable.

"My darkest period was when the show seemed to become so much about Jon, when he died and came back," he tells Variety. "I really didn't like the focus of the whole show coming onto Jon...

"When you become the cliffhanger of a TV show, and a TV show probably at the height of its power, the focus on you is f**king terrifying."

The public scrutiny drove Kit to seek out professional counselling as he struggled to deal with his new level of fame, which also made him question his acting abilities.

"It wasn't a very good time in my life," he reflects. "I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable.

"I had a shaky time in my life around there - like I think a lot of people do in their 20s. That was a time when I started therapy, and started talking to people. I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn't talking to anyone. I had to feel very grateful for what I have, but I felt incredibly concerned about whether I could even f**king act."

The therapy sessions helped Kit, now 32, come to terms with the impact the show was having on his personal life, and now, after filming his final scenes for the eighth and final season, he is relieved at being able to finally leave Snow behind.

"I took off the costume, and it felt like my skin was being peeled away," he shares of bidding farewell to his beloved character. "I was very emotional. It felt like someone was shedding me of something."

Season eight premieres on 14 April (19).