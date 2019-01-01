Hotel Mumbai director lost part of thumb during filming

Filmmaker Anthony Maras sacrificed part of his thumb for new movie Hotel Mumbai after getting his digit stuck in a fan on location in India.

Actor Armie Hammer reveals the top of Maras' thumb was sliced off during the horrifying accident, and despite the cast and crew's attempts to rush the director - and his severed digit - to hospital, medics were unable to stitch it back on.

"The director lost a thumb!" he exclaimed to Vulture. "He stuck it into a fan by accident.

"In India, they don't have the same safety precautions... He tried to move a fan that didn't have a grate over it. His thumb went into it... It shot blood everywhere. And Dev (Patel, co-star) ended up finding the thumb on the floor; they ran on foot to a hospital. Tried to reattach it, and they couldn't."

Armie explains the incident left Maras with "half a thumb", while production was temporarily shut down as he sought treatment.

"He was out for three days in the hospital, and finished directing the movie from a hospital gurney on set," the star shared. "It was hilarious."

Luckily, Maras' unfortunate incident took place towards the end of filming, during which the actors made a point to gather for dinner each night to help lift one another's spirits after having to act out "jarring" scenes based on the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, which left at least 174 people dead and hundreds more injured.

"It was a very serious set. And not just because the subject matter is so intense, but because we all couldn't help but just feel and be reminded that people had really gone through this. And they didn't have the luxury of yelling, 'Cut!' when things got too intense for them," Armie reflected.

"It was really somber, and the way we dealt with that was to celebrate each other's presence at night. We'd go to dinner and just sit and have meals and talk and just laugh and joke and have wine, and really try to enjoy life, knowing that these people didn't have that opportunity. We were filming in a situation where the idea of life felt really fleeting, so we tried to make the best of it at night."

Hotel Mumbai, which is inspired by the 2009 documentary Surviving Mumbai, also features Nazanin Boniadi and Jason Isaacs, and opens in U.S. theatres this week (22Mar19).