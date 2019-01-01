Armie Hammer unsure about revisiting Call Me By Your Name for sequel

Actor Armie Hammer fears a sequel to Call Me By Your Name will only lead to "disappointment" because the Oscar-nominated gay love story was so well received.

The Social Network star teamed up with Timothee Chalamet to play lovers in the 2017 romantic drama, and, after winning critical acclaim, writer/director Luca Guadagnino began brainstorming ideas for a follow-up.

Last year (18), Armie insisted he would jump at the opportunity to revisit the characters with the same cast and crew once more, but now it appears he's having second thoughts, because he doesn't want to ruin the magic of the original movie with a less-than-impressive sequel.

"The truth is, there have been really loose conversations about it (a sequel), but at the end of the day - I'm sort of coming around to the idea that the first one was so special for everyone who made it, and so many people who watched it felt like it really touched them, or spoke to them," Armie mused to Vulture. "And it felt like a really perfect storm of so many things, that if we do make a second one, I think we're setting ourselves up for disappointment. I don't know that anything will match up to the first, you know?"

Hammer admits he has yet to discuss his evolving feelings with Chalamet and Guadagnino, although it really all depends on the script.

"I haven't had that conversation with them explicitly. But I mean, look: if we end up with an incredible script, and Timmy's in, and Luca's in, I'd be an a**hole to say no," he shared. "But at the same time, I'm like, 'That was such a special thing, why don't we just leave that alone?'"

For now, Armie has enough on his plate to work on - he is currently promoting thriller Hotel Mumbai, and is set to star in a new adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's Rebecca, which will begin filming this summer (19).

He has also been linked to blockbuster projects like The Invisible Man and Matt Reeves' forthcoming The Batman - but Hammer insists he knows nothing about those roles, and has no idea how the rumours started.

"I get asked about that (The Invisible Man), and also about Batman: 'Are you gonna do Batman?' I'm like, 'No...' They're like, 'Are you gonna do the Invisible Man?' And I'm like, 'Who is making these calls?! No!'"

Johnny Depp had previously been tapped to feature in the planned reboot of The Invisible Man, but is no longer involved, while Ben Affleck officially withdrew from The Batman project earlier this year.

Reeves, who stepped in to replace Affleck as director, has yet to unveil who will tackle the superhero role.