Amy Schumer and Ashton Kutcher donate to fund for victims of New Zealand shooting

Amy Schumer and Ashton Kutcher are among the stars who have donated to manager Guy Oseary's fund for the victims of the horrific mass shooting in New Zealand.

A gunman killed 50 people and wounded another 50 worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch last Friday (15Mar19), prompting outpourings of grief in New Zealand and across the world.

Hours after the terror attack, Hollywood talent manager and producer Oseary started a GoFundMe campaign, with the aim of raising $100,000 (£75,450) to help the survivors and families affected by the shooting.

However, thanks to the generosity of his famous friends, Oseary's GoFundMe now stands at $137,805 (£103,969).

Ashton, Ben Stiller, Ava DuVernay and Judd Apatow all donated $1,000 (£754) while Chris Rock made a generous pledge of $5,000 (£3,772) and I Feel Pretty star Amy contributed $500 (£377). Meanwhile, Madonna donated a staggering $10,000 (£7,544).

Designers Rachel Zoe and Lorraine Schwartz also contributed to the campaign.

Detailing his aim for the GoFundMe campaign on its homepage, Oseary wrote: "My heart breaks for the victims and for their families. I’ve started a gofund me campaign to support those affected by this tragedy at this very difficult time, and making a personal contribution of $18,000 on behalf of my family to the victims of this terrorist attack.

"We will work with GoFundMe to ensure all funds are transferred to an organisation providing support to the families and community. We will provide additional information about the distribution of funds as soon as it becomes available and are actively researching the best organisations in New Zealand to receive what is raised. Please join me in helping. #enoughisenough."

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced plans to introduce new anti-gun laws in the wake of the tragedy.