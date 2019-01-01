Sophie Turner's wine-chugging skills impress her celebrity Instagram followers

Sophie Turner showed off her wine-chugging skills as she attended the New York Rangers game with fiance Joe Jonas on Tuesday night (19Mar19).

The Game of Thrones actress performed the impressive feat when she realised she was being shown on the Jumbotron big screen inside New York's Madison Square Garden, dabbing for the camera before downing the whole glass of red wine in one go with the other arm in the air.

When she finished the glass, the audience erupted into cheers, and the hilarious moment was caught on camera by former hockey player Cory Anderson, who shared it on Twitter with the caption: "The starks know how to send it!!!!"

Sophie, who plays Sansa Stark in the hit U.S. TV show, then shared the footage on her Instagram, writing: "Send it for the starks @22cory_anderson @barstoolsports @nyrangers."

The clip quickly caught the attention of many of Sophie's famous social media followers, including rapper Drake who wrote, "Wow inspiration for 2020 and beyond" in her comments section.

"Hahahhaha ammmmmazing," Vanessa Hudgens commented, while model Ashley Graham proudly added "my girl". Nicholas Hoult called Sophie a "true hero" for the stunt, Riley Keough commented with "Omg (Oh my God)" and Victoria's Secret model Georgia Fowler stated, "Legend".

Sophie's soon to be brother-in-law Nick Jonas caught the clip when it was shared on Barstool Sports' Twitter page, and commented "Oh my God", while her fiance Joe made his feelings clear by sharing the sunglasses-wearing emoji.

The clip on Sophie's Instagram page had been viewed more than 4.4 million times when WENN went to press.

It seems Sophie's celebratory chug was a bit premature, however, as the Rangers lost their match to the Detroit Red Wings 2-3.