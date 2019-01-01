Khloe Kardashian: 'Baby True made cheating scandal worth it'

Khloe Kardashian has credited her daughter True for helping her get through Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.

The 34-year-old made the comments in response to a Twitter user who took to the platform to wish the reality star well, following reports that Tristan hooked up with half-sister Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party last month (Feb19).

"I genuinely hope @KhloeKardashian meets someone one day that treats her with the respect she deserves," the fan wrote. "She’s been through more shiddy (sic) relationships than any one (sic) deserves. At least she got baby True."

The Good American co-founder quickly responded to the comment, thanking the fan for her kind words and offering an outpouring of love for True, who was born in April last year.

"Baby True made it all worth it," she gushed. "Thank you for your beautiful message."

Khloe's recent relationship drama emerged less than a year after the Cleveland Cavaliers athlete was caught up in another cheating controversy, shortly before the birth of the former couple's daughter.

Despite the controversy surrounding Tristan's behaviour, Khloe has defended the 28-year-old against fans slamming him on social media, stressing that despite his cheating habits, he's still a good dad to True.

"He is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that," she tweeted.

Khloe's words of support for Tristan emerged hours before her best friend Malika Haqq shared an update on how the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been coping in light of her public break-up.

"Khloe is good," Malika told Entertainment Tonight at the Daily Front Row's 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday night (17Mar19). "She's doing really good."