Jordan Peele's Us set for bigger opening weekend than Get Out

Jordan Peele's new horror flick Us is heading for a massive opening weekend, with advance ticket sales out-pacing his 2017 smash Get Out.

According to Fandango, the film, starring Lupita Nyong'o, Elisabeth Moss and Winston Duke, is on track to take $45-50 million (£34-38 million) when it opens in cinemas around the world this weekend (22-24Mar19). Oscar winner Get Out, written and directed by Jordan, opened to $33.3 million (£25 million), and went on to become one of the most talked about films of that year.

Us, which is the director's follow-up to the smash hit, tells the story of a family who are terrorised by a group of demon doppelgangers while on vacation.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week, Jordan opened up about his love of horror.

"I'd see the A Nightmare on Elm Street poster and it would just creep me out," he stated, referring to the poster for the 1984 movie. "Not even the whole movie, you know, for like two years I was just creeped out by that poster."

The 40-year-old went on to cite the film's main character Freddy Krueger, a serial killer who uses a gloved hand with razors to kill his victims in their dreams, as a constant muse.

"I am Freddy Krueger. I can be the monster. I can give the night terrors," he told host Jimmy of how he embodies the sinister persona. "When you get an audience to shudder and give you that feedback, it's, like, so powerful!"

Jordan also admitted that he draws upon the franchise when working on new movies, and gave an insight into what he considers to be the key elements for a good horror movie.

"Suspense is everything," he stated. "What the audience doesn't know is the best thing."