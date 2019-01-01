Julian Fellowes hints at Downton Abbey film follow-up

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes has hinted that a sequel to the upcoming film version of the hit period drama is a very real possibility.

The wait for a new instalment of the beloved TV show is nearly over for Downton devotees, with the feature now in its post-production stage.

It's been more than three years since fans last checked in with the Crawley family and their servants, but Julian, who wrote the movie's script, has now hinted that more could be on its way.

"I haven't killed off half the cast in a (British soap opera) Coronation Street-style tram crash so a follow-up is definitely a possibility," he coyly told The Sun newspaper.

Show favourites Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville and Jim Carter, among many others, are all back for Downton Abbey the film, which is slated to hit theatres in September (19).

Talking about what fans can expect, Joanne, who has played lady's maid Anna Bates since the show's premiere in 2010, told The Times newspaper that cinemagoers won't be disappointed with the movie continuation.

"The people who love the TV series are the people who are going to want to see the movie, for the most part, so I think it's got all the things that people loved about Downton, but elevated. It looks very cinematic; there are big, beautiful set pieces," she smiled.

She also hinted that a follow-up could be in the pipeline.

"If people still want it. One step at a time, but if we can do something really quality, then yes. Never say never," she teased.