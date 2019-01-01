Dax Shepard ditched 'no marriage' policy to be with Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard ditched his "no marriage" policy when he found the perfect woman in Kristen Bell.

The Ranch actor proposed to Kristen in 2010, and the pair tied the knot in 2013. But prior to popping the question, Dax hadn't been a believer in the traditional idea of marriage.

"He has a great argument that the state having a piece of paper doesn't mean he's going to be nice to me and by my side for the rest of my life," Kristen, 38, said in an interview for People magazine. "(Rather), that is going to be evidenced by how we treat each other and the commitment that we make. I had surrendered, like, 'OK, well, I'm never going to get any sort of traditional marriage out of this, and that's OK because I trust him.' I really, really trusted him and believed that we were going to go the long haul."

However, knowing how much marriage meant to his other half, Dax decided to embrace a different approach.

"Ultimately, I was like, 'Well, I'm doing it because my partner wants that,'" the 44-year-old explained, when recalling how he decided to propose. "Forget the tradition or history of marriage as a concept, you knowing I was doing something that I didn't want to do because I loved you was a big sign for you."

And following their wedding, Kristen was thrilled that she'd finally been able to walk down the aisle and become Mrs. Shepard.

"It just felt more normal," she smiled. "We do a lot of things differently, but there's a couple things where I'm just like, 'God, can we not just fall inside the lines once in a while? I want to wear a pretty piece of jewellery.' It's fun! It felt nice afterwards."

The couple, who are parents to five-year-old Lincoln and Delta, four, have since been very open about the ups and downs in their relationship. They credit therapy for helping them move past a brief split before their engagement and noted that their opposing personalities often lead to clashes.

"We definitely had to work really hard at being a couple because we're both incredibly, painfully stubborn, and we're pretty much opposites," Dax laughed.