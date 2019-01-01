New mum Jessica Simpson's tough pregnancy is over

Jessica Simpson is a new mum.

The singer has given birth to her third child, a little girl called Birdie Mae, in Los Angeles, with her husband Eric Johnson and her dad, Joe, by her side.

A publicist has confirmed the baby arrived on Tuesday (19Mar19).

Jessica had a tough pregnancy and shared her highs and lows with fans on social media, grumbling about her swollen feet and large baby bump.

She also had to battle insomnia during the end of her pregnancy.

The pop star-turned-fashion mogul took to Instagram last month (Feb19) to update fans on her woes - she shared a selfie and wrote: "After a month of sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis, I figured since my feet fit in my sneaks today I needed to walk out a lot of anxiety!!"

She then posted a shot of herself wrapped up to fend off the California winter chill and added: "Walking in the rain to fight insomnia."

In January, Jessica shared a photo of her severely swollen feet, and asked fans for tips on how to relieve pregnancy aches and pains.

She eventually tried cupping with some success.

Jessica revealed the sex and the name of her baby at a recent baby shower, telling guests she thought Birdie was "so sweet".

And she previously told Entertainment Tonight she was craving "everything", adding, "It's like, with a girl, I just want, like, Pop Tarts and cinnamon rolls and cinnamon gummy bears and sour cherries. Bring it on! I kind of just, like, go with it.

"I go with the waddle - immediately when I found out I was pregnant, I was like, stick the stomach out, pop the hips out and waddle. Just own the waddle."

Little Birdie joins big sister Maxwell and brother Ace.