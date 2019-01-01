NEWS Orlando Bloom puts bachelor pad on the market weeks after fiancee sells up in Hollywood Hills Newsdesk Share with :







Orlando Bloom has put his Beverly Hills mansion on the market just weeks after his new fiancee, Katy Perry, offloaded her Hollywood Hills home.



The 42 year old, who asked the pop star to be his wife on St. Valentine's Day (14Feb19), is asking $8.9 million (£6.7 million) for the spread he bought in 2017 following his split from Katy.



The couple reconciled and now it appears Perry and Bloom are looking to set up home together.



The Pirates Of The Caribbean star will make a $1.9 million (£1.4 million) profit on his pad if it sells for his asking price.



The 1950s estate comes with breathtaking views of the city of Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean.



His new fiancee finally offloaded her Hollywood Hills mansion a few weeks ago.



The sprawling property, which once belonged to heiress Aileen Getty, has been on the market for over two years, ever since the Roar singer decided to purchase a former Los Angeles convent.



The pop star reportedly sold the four-bedroom pad to a restaurateur after dropping the price from $9.5 million (£7.2 million) to $8.95 (£6.8 million), according to Variety.



Perry's now-former home was one of several properties the pop star owns in Los Angeles.



It's not clear what Katy has planned for the former Immaculate Heart of Mary convent compound in the Los Feliz neighbourhood after winning a property battle with the nuns who once lived there and a restaurateur they tried to sell the place to.



Judge Stephanie Bowick ruled the Firework singer was the rightful owner in November, 2017.



The singer will move into the property when the last existing nun finds a suitable new home. At that point, Vatican officials sign off on the property, passing the deeds to Perry.

