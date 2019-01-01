Bill & Ted sequel set for summer 2020 release

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves have confirmed their third Bill & Ted movie will hit cinemas next year.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will hit cinemas over summer, 2020, 28 years after the pair's last film in the franchise, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey.

The stars, who play Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted Logan, have announced the news in a video, standing in front of fabled Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

"Where we'll never play," Winter says before thanking fans for demanding a third film.

'We owe you a huge debt of gratitude, and we wanted to say thank you. And be excellent," he adds.

"Be excellent," Keanu repeats.

Galaxy Quest filmmaker Dean Parisot will direct from a script written by previous Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, who co-wrote the screenplays for the first two Bill & Ted movies.

A press release about the new film reads: "Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.'

Bill & Ted Face the Music will begin filming in New Orleans, Louisiana over the summer (19).

The first movie in the time travel franchise, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, became an instant cult classic upon its release in 1989.

News of the new sequel comes less than a year after Reeves told fans another Bill & Ted movie was unlikely.

"I don't know if it's a reality," he explained. "We've been trying for a long time to get that film made, and it still has its challenges. I really love the characters, and I think we have a good story to tell."

The third movie was reportedly due to focus on a middle-aged Bill and Ted still struggling to make their high school rock band, Wyld Stallyns, a success.

The sequel was officially announced at the Cannes Film Festival in May, 2018.