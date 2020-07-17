Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki board Christopher Nolan's next film

Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki are set to star in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film.

In January (19), executives at Warner Bros. announced that the Interstellar director was working on an untitled project and set the release date for 17 July 2020, with the movie also to be released in IMAX.

While all further details remain under wraps, with the feature currently only being described as an "event" film, editors at Collider reported on Wednesday (20Mar19) that High Life's Pattinson will take on a lead role. Reporters at Variety have also claimed that Widows actress Debicki has landed a key role, with BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington, 34, previously attached.

No character details are known, though it is rumoured to be an "action blockbuster". Nolan will be working on the film with his wife and collaborator, producer Emma Thomas.

Bosses at Warner Bros. previously reserved the same July slot for when Nolan unveiled Dunkirk in 2017, with the World War II feature about the Dunkirk evacuation - which featured Fionn Whitehead, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, and Tom Hardy - garnering eight Oscar nominations, including nods for Best Picture and Best Director.

The filmmaker, also known for making Inception and The Dark Knight Trilogy, is not currently working on any other movies.

Pattinson, 32, has been busy in recent months shooting a number of films and is now in the post-production phases of Waiting for the Barbarians, The Lighthouse, and The King. He is also shooting The Devil All the Time and The Souvenir: Part II.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Debicki has completed work on TV series Lovecraft Country and is next set to reprise the part of Ayesha in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3.