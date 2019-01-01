NEWS Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma 'scare off' intruder at home Newsdesk Share with :







Hilary Duff and her boyfriend Matthew Koma allegedly scared off an intruder at their Los Angeles home on Tuesday evening (19Mar19).



According to editors at TMZ, the Younger actress and her musician beau were at home in the kitchen of their Beverly Hills home on Tuesday night at around 8.30pm when they noticed a man "lurking around their backyard".



The couple have a daughter Banks together, four months, as well as Hilary's son Luca, seven, who she shares with former husband Mike Comrie.



Law enforcement sources revealed to the website that the intruder didn't make it inside the house, but it's not been made clear how the couple managed to scare off the trespasser.



Police at the scene noticed a "window screen had been removed" at the house while doing a perimeter search of the property.



The source told TMZ police have dispatched extra patrols around the area and continue to investigate since the man's still on the loose.



It is the second time the Lizzie McGuire star's home has been targeted. In July 2017, a burglar broke into the house and stole jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Los Angeles police would confirm only that a burglary took place in Hilary's neighborhood and that the owner was not home at the time.



At the time the star was thankful her family and staff weren't hurt in the burglary but her publicist described it as "a scary and upsetting situation".



She added that Hilary "has a significant security team in place that will work with the authorities on this incident and handle security measures moving forward".



The actress had been posting on social media about a family vacation at the time of the break-in.