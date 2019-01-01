Courteney Cox revisits Friends apartment block for Instagram surprise

Courteney Cox thrilled Friends fans on Wednesday night (20Mar19) by posting a video of herself visiting the apartment building which doubled as her character's home on the hit show.

The actress, who played Monica Geller on the show, stopped by the corner of Grove Street and Bedford Street in New York City and recalled the good old days of the beloved sitcom.

The site was used for outside shots of the apartment block her character shared Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green, Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe Buffay, Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani and Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer.

"The One Where My Rent Went Up $12,000," Cox captioned the clip, in which the actress waves to the camera and says, "Goodnight guys, I'm going home", before walking towards the complex as the camera pans up the building.

Cox's clever Instagram post shows she has got the hang of the photo-sharing website, which she joined in January (19).

The actress recently confessed she turns to her 14-year-old daughter, Coco, whenever she needs social media advice.

"I have such a love hate relationship with it," she told TV show The Talk. "I kind of love it because it makes you feel creative, but I just don't want to do selfies and landscape photos, but believe me there will be some soon because I'm running out of things to think about. Also I was scared (people) would just hurt my feelings, so I wasn't sure, but now I really like it."

And Courteney's kid helps mum keep up with what is popular.

"At this age she's really cool and I'm obviously not," Cox said, "so I'll show her something and I'll say, 'What do you think of this...? I'll think it's so funny', and she'll be like, 'Mom, I'm sorry, it's just not that funny...' They're at that age where they can just teach you so many things about what's relevant. It's kind of cool."