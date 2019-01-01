Jameela Jamil slams Khloe Kardashian over tummy-toning shakes post

Actress Jameela Jamil has attacked Khloe Kardashian for promoting a weight loss meal replacement product.

The Good Place star has called the reality TV star "irresponsible" for backing the Flat Tummy Co.'s new line of shakes, posting a shot of her flat stomach on Instagram on Wednesday (20Mar19).

Replying to Khloe's captioned comment: "Loving how my tummy looks right now you guys! I brought @flattummyco’s meal replacement shakes into my routine about 2 weeks ago, and the progress is undeniable," Jamil raged: "If you’re too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probably chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product... And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren’t healthy... Then I guess I have to."

She then listed "cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration" among the symptoms those who try the shakes might experience.

"It’s incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance," Jameela added. "That’s the media’s fault. But now please don’t put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you have been hurt. You’re a smart woman. Be smarter than this."

In January, the actress criticised a post Khloe shared on her Instagram Story, which read: "2 Things a Girl Wants: 1) Lose Weight 2) Eat."

Jamil tweeted a screenshot of Kardashian’s post and wrote: "I hope my daughter grows up wanting more than this. I want more than this."