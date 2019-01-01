Warwick Davis turned Harry Potter finale into a family affair

Warwick Davis made the Harry Potter finale a family affair by landing roles for his wife, kids and father-in-law.

The movie veteran, who doubled up as Professor Flitwick and Griphook in the Potter series, tells Cosmopolitan UK he was surrounded by his loved ones as he filmed Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows - Part 2.

His wife Samantha, their two children Annabelle, 21, and Harrison, 16, and his father-in-law Peter Burroughs, 72, all played Goblins at Gringotts Wizarding Bank in the movie.

Taking the Warner Bros. Studio Tour - The Making of Harry Potter with the publication, the Star Wars actor said, "The last time I was here, the room was filled with 60 goblins. Some of them (were) my own family, namely my wife, father-in-law and kids, Annabel and Harrison... (They) all played goblins. (Coming back) I think about the fun times we had."

Warwick also tells the magazine it was a huge privilege to be part of the Harry Potter world, admitting he relished playing the evil Griphook.

"It's lovely to play a baddie, to have an impact like a baddie does in a film," he smiled. "It's always who an audience remembers... and who we're strangely drawn to. They're so fun to play because you're doing things you'd never do as a person. I'm nothing like Griphook, hopefully."

But the fame from Star Wars and Harry Potter hasn't helped the actor in his battle to outlaw cruel taunts on social media.

Warwick, who was born with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita - a rare form of dwarfism, recently took Twitter bosses to task for refusing to remove words like "midget", which are now considered politically incorrect and offensive.

"I am angry with Twitter," he explained. "Social media platforms don’t do enough about the abuse that’s occurring. It was the use of the word midget. It’s abusive. There’s a good side to Twitter and a horrible side. I usually am on the good side. I complained, my wife complained and my son and daughter."