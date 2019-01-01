Shane West thrilled to induct movie lover Mandy Moore into Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mandy Moore has asked her former film crush, Shane West, to speak at her upcoming Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony.

The This Is Us star has credited her A Walk to Remember co-star with giving her pointers on the set of the 2002 movie that helped really kickstart her love for acting and West reveals she has asked him to be among the friends saluting her when she unveils her star on Monday (25Mar19).

"I'm gonna be there," he tells Access Live. "She asked me to speak, so I now need to write a speech. It's slightly intimidating."

Shane admits that he and Mandy kind of fell in love with each other while they were making the movie, but there was no romance off set.

"I was was in a little punk rock band at the time and I had been doing acting for a while and she was doing the pop star thing... and this was her first lead in a film," he explains. "So we were definitely opposites attract.

"I think at first I'm not sure if we loved each other or liked each other... but it quickly changed. The writing helped, the direction helped and... she is one of the sweetest people."

Meanwhile, West reveals he still has the 1967 Chevrolet Camarro his character drove in the film.

"I bought it for, it might have been $7,000..., and I still have it," he says. "I'm actually considering it selling it soon.

Shane has joined Mandy on a TV hit after landing his dream role as Bane in Batman prequel Gotham, confessing, "He has always been my favourite villain."