Emilia Clarke launches charity

Emilia Clarke has launched a charity to help people recover after suffering from brain injuries following her experience with brain aneurysms.

The Game of Thrones actress revealed in an essay for The New Yorker on Thursday (21Mar19) that she suffered two brain aneurysms - one after she had completed the first season of the HBO show and the second following its third year.

The British star went public with her health news for the first time to mark the launch of SameYou, a charity she has founded to increase access to rehabilitation after brain injury and stroke for young people.

Besides an Instagram video announcing the launch, Emilia wrote, "THE MOST EXCITING NEWS EVER FOR THE FIRST DAY OF SPRING! The charity I have been working on for a fair few years goes live today!!! @sameyouorg is full to bursting with love, brain power and the help of amazing people with amazing stories. @newyorkermag published my story, now I’d like to hear yours!"

In the clip, the 32-year-old said, "So today I launched a charity. It's been a number of years in the making... I really, I kept quiet about something that's happened to me for quite a few years and I wrote a piece for The New Yorker... I would really sincerely love to hear what you think. I'd love to hear your stories, because that's why I started this."

In the article, the actress revealed that the initial aneurysm impaired her ability to speak and she wanted medical staff to "pull the plug" and "let me die". During her second surgery, the procedure failed and she "had a massive bleed" and she added, "I do remember being convinced that I wasn’t going to live."

Emilia's charity launch comes weeks before the start of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, which kicks off on 14 April.