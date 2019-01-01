Priyanka Chopra: 'Nick cried the most during wedding'

Priyanka Chopra has admitted that her husband Nick Jonas was the most emotional of the pair during their wedding in December (18).

The actress made the comments during an episode of Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (21Mar19) when she was grilled on her nuptials in a segment dubbed Wedding Tells! by host Andy Cohen, 50.

"Who cried the most during the vow exchanges?," Andy asked Priyanka, to which the 36-year-old quickly responded, "Nick!"

The Baywatch star went on to confess that her husband, 26, cried when he first saw her in her Ralph Lauren wedding gown for the first time.

Priyanka, who was 40 minutes late to the ceremony due to complications with the dress' 75 foot (23 metre) train, admitted that she also teared up when seeing him after having a "freakout moment" right before walking down the aisle.

"I'm doing like a full freakout moment but then that door opened and I saw his face," the 36-year-old recalled, admitting that she shed a tear of relief.

The Isn't It Romantic star also opened up about the gifts that the couple received from Nick's brothers Kevin and Joe, who are currently working together on a new Jonas Brothers album, which is slated for release later this year.

When asked which of the brothers gave the better wedding present, Priyanka confessed that both gifts complimented each other perfectly.

"Well, the good thing is that Kevin gave us like 100s of bottles of wine and Joe got us an amazing fridge which looks like a car to put it all in," she laughed. "It kind of worked out."