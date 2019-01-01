Jennifer Aniston convinced Courteney Cox to share video of Friends building

Jennifer Aniston encouraged Courteney Cox to share a video showing her visiting the original Friends apartment building.

Earlier this week (begs18Mar19), the actress took to Instagram to upload a video showing herself walking past the iconic setting for the hit '90s sitcom, in which she played Monica Geller.

But during an interview with her former Cougar Town co-star Busy Phillips on Busy Tonight on Thursday (21Mar19), Courteney shared that it was actually her Friends colleague Jennifer, who portrayed Rachel Green, who convinced her to post the footage online.

"So last night I posted that, and I was at Jennifer's house," she said. "She's like, 'Post that now and see what happens,' because she's not on Instagram yet. I'm thinking to myself, 'It's probably better to post this between nine and 12 because that's where my fans are. But I didn't, I posted it late at night and it's still (getting a lot of attention)."

Courteney went on to explain that she was out with some friends in the Big Apple when someone noted that they were close to the corner of Bedford Street and Grove Street in the West Village. However, she hadn't seen the building in so long that she took a second to click on to what her pal was talking about.

"I was having dinner, and someone said, 'You know, the Friends building is just about two blocks over,'" the 54-year-old smiled. "The Friends building? What does that even mean?... I didn't remember the interstitial shots outside."

The New York apartment building was only used for establishing shots, with the programme actually filmed on a sound stage at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.

In the accompanying caption for her original Instagram video, Courteney wrote, "The One Where My Rent Went Up $12,000," referring to how the apartment would likely be well out of her character's budget in 2019.