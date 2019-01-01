Colin Farrell's son wasn't impressed by his Dumbo role

Colin Farrell's nine-year-old son Henry wasn't overly impressed by the fact that his father was set to star in a remake of Dumbo.

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, which airs in the U.K. on Saturday (23Mar19), the former hellraiser, who plays dad-of-two Holt Farrier in the Tim Burton-directed film, shared that it was one of the first movie projects his children were able to watch.

Unfortunately he didn't quite get the enthusiastic reception he expected when he told his youngest boy.

“There’s usually domestic abuse and alcohol and drug addiction in my material. Art never imitating life of course," the Irish actor laughed, before explaining Henry’s reaction to the Disney movie.

“My nine-year-old wasn’t so impressed when I told him I was doing Dumbo, I thought I’d get brownie points. I don’t know, I just think he thought a flying elephant was uncool.”

However, he did share that Henry's opinion changed once he saw the film, which also stars Danny DeVito, Michael Keaton, Eva Green, and newcomer Nico Parker, the daughter of Westworld star Thandie Newton.

“Yeah and he thought it was mildly cool," smiled Colin, who also shares son James, 15, with ex-love Kim Bordenave. "It wears its heart on its sleeve, it’s a very sweet uncynical film.”

During the chat, the actor also spoke about taking nine months off work to spend quality time with his children.

“They’re the loves of my life but they’re intense little lads," he said. "School runs, baths, lunches, maybe the odd hike, films and stuff.

"The advance of technology is a curse. For me as a dad, iPads are a curse. I’m guilty as well because if I want half an hour to have a bit of breath and be left alone in the house, away you go and it’s so easy and it just becomes kind of a surrogate parent.”