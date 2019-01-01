Kate Beckinsale wipes Instagram page

Actress Kate Beckinsale stunned fans on Friday (22Mar19) by suddenly deleting all of her posts on Instagram.

The Underworld star had been a frequent user of the photo-sharing social media app, often sharing candid pictures and funny captions with fans, but now her profile has been wiped completely clean - and she has yet to offer up an explanation to her 2.8 million followers.

Kate may be taking her lead from boyfriend Pete Davidson, as he is known for deleting or deactivating his social media pages every now and then, previously starting afresh at the end of 2018, following his broken engagement to singer Ariana Grande.

Meanwhile, the Brit's spring cleaning comes shortly after she fired back at "grandpa" David Spade for poking fun at her budding romance with the comedian, who at 25, is 20 years her junior.

Joe Dirt funnyman Spade, 54, mocked her penchant for younger men by commenting on an Instagram video Kate had uploaded of herself cuddling a baby cheetah, taken during filming for her new TV series, The Widow, in South Africa.

"You like them young!" he cracked, adding, "(now dont fight back and roast me just quietly stew and take the hit) (sic)."

Refusing to ignore the bait, Kate shot back: "never going to happen grandpa."

She and the Saturday Night Live regular, who reportedly hit it off during a meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty in January (19), have yet to directly comment on their unlikely relationship, but Pete did mock the gossip surrounding their age difference during a sketch for the weekly comedy show.

Although he didn't mention Kate by name, he admitted he was baffled by the "crazy fascination" people had with their romance, insisting, "It doesn't really bother us, but then again I'm new to this."

He then began namedropping a string of male celebrities known for dating women much younger, like Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael Douglas, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin, and Sean Penn.