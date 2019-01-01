Priyanka Chopra keeps Nick Jonas romance alive with sexy texts

Actress Priyanka Chopra isn't shy about phone sex when it comes to keeping her marriage to Nick Jonas hot and steamy.

The couple is still enjoying the honeymoon stage of its relationship after tying the knot in the bride's native India in December (18), but with the stars' busy schedules often forcing them to spend time apart, they have been getting creative with sexy text messages and saucy video calls.

During an appearance on U.S. talk show Watch What Happens Live, the Baywatch beauty admitted she and her pop star husband don't have to be in the same place to experience the "heat" of their romance, because they make use of modern technology to help them stay connected.

Asked if she believed in "sexting or FaceTime sex during long stints apart," Priyanka smiled as she replied, "For sure."

She was also quizzed about helping Nick with his "manscaping" - insisting she has only ever helped him shave the back of his head.

"I did once. Just his fade, back there," she shared.

The actress also opened up about their lavish wedding celebrations, revealing Nick cried the most during the ceremony, and discussing the generous gifts the happy couple received from the singer's brothers, Kevin and Joe - although she refused to state which was the better present.

Insisting they complimented one another well, she said, "Well, the good thing is, Kevin got us hundreds of bottles of wine, and Joe got us an amazing fridge to put it all in!"