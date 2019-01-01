NEWS Leighton Meester: ‘Balance isn’t possible for working mothers’ Newsdesk Share with :







Leighton Meester has insisted that it is not possible for working mothers to achieve “balance”.



The actress, perhaps best known for her role in TV show Gossip Girl, and her actor husband Adam Brody welcomed three-year-old daughter Arlo in 2015.



Leighton is also playing mother Angie D'Amato in new TV sitcom Single Parents, and in an interview with U.S. Shape magazine, shared how the idea of mums being able to juggle a career and parenthood is simply not realistic.



"I just don't believe in balance. I think that's not possible if you're a working mother - and with single mothers, I cannot even imagine that,” she said. “I love playing Angie because we discuss how hard the struggle is to feel like you are enough. Some days my husband makes dinner, and some days I do. Other days, I'm too tired, and I eat a bowl of cereal for dinner. It's just the thing we do to make it work."



In addition to her acting gigs, Leighton is also working on new music following the release of her debut record Heartstrings in 2014, and wants to make an album with country and rock influences. However, the star remains adamant that her family will always come first when it comes to selecting acting or music opportunities.



"My career is really up there for what makes me feel fulfilled,” the 32-year-old noted. “(But) I try not to look to my status and my career as a life goal. I gain a lot more confidence from time with my friends and family - people whom I love, who love me, and whom I've built relationships with - and that goes for people at work as well. Truly, those things are what make me the happiest, and I think that if I'm doing well on that side of things, then I'm doing well."