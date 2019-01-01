Kim Kardashian and Kanye West give away Yeezy sneakers

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have given away hundreds of pairs of limited edition Yeezy sneakers.

The reality star and her rapper husband teamed up with Adidas, the sports brand behind Kanye's fashion line, to stock homemade lemonade stands across the U.S. with the Yeezy Boost 700 v2 Geode trainers.

"In the continued spirit of bringing people and families together, the brand (Adidas) has selected unexpected locations for the stands to connect with communities throughout the country," Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"All proceeds made via the stands will be donated directly to the national alliance on mental illness (nami.org), the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.”

Stand locations include Indianapolis, Indiana; Missouri, Texas; Waterloo, Iowa; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Alton, Illinois; West Chester, Ohio; Belle Fourche, South Dakota; Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Kim then shared snaps of families across the U.S. participating in the lemonade stand sale, before posting videos and photos of her own family – including daughters North and Chicago, son Saint and niece Penelope – preparing for their own Yeezy giveaway in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles.

The KKW Beauty mogul later posted a sweet snap of Saint and baby Chicago as they sat in a stroller wearing their own mini Yeezy trainers.

The giveaway comes after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star offered to pay the rent of a former prisoner upon his release from jail.

Kim insisted she would pay Matthew Charles' rent for the next five years, as he was struggling to find a place to live due to his criminal record.

Matthew was released back in January (19) after serving more than 20 years of his 35-year sentence for non-violent drug and weapons charges.