Elle Fanning refused to watch sister Dakota's Friends cameo

Elle Fanning was so upset when her sister Dakota landed a cameo role on Friends she refused to watch.

The Maleficent star missed out on the chance to play one of Phoebe Buffay's triplets on the hit sitcom in 2003 and was gutted when her big sister scored a part on the show a year later.

"I had an (audition) to be on Friends once," the 20 year old tells the new issue of NET-A-PORTER’s weekly digital magazine PorterEdit. "I might be remembering this wrong but I think I was gonna be one of Phoebe’s triplets.

"I auditioned for it but I didn’t get it and I was like, 'I’m boycotting the show, I’m never watching this again'. Then my sister was on it and I refused to watch the episode. I was like, 'I am not watching this!'"

Elle was six when Dakota landed the part of Mackenzie in an episode titled The One with Princess Consuela.

But the actress tells the outlet she loved acting out with her big sister at home: "We would play these elaborate scenes around the house. Like birthing scenes... I would be the baby, coming out... Crazy stuff like that.

"We were doing it for ourselves. We weren’t, like, 'Oh, mom and dad, sit down and we’re gonna perform for you'. That was how we played."

Elle also opens up to PorterEdit about the upcoming Maleficent sequel, Mistress of Evil, explaining she wants her character, Aurora, to be someone girls "can look up to".

"Maleficent, of course, has the dark side, and Aurora is the one who loves pink and is the light and she’s not afraid to be feminine," she says. "I think it’s beautiful that I get to represent (someone) who is strong in her beliefs, but is also unwavering in staying true to herself.

"I wear dresses the whole time throughout the film... I don’t have a moment where I burst into armour... There’s nothing wrong with loving your feminine side. I think, as women, we should really love that part of us."