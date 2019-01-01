Haley Lu Richardson originally passed on Five Feet Apart because she was scared about trying to do justice to those suffering from cystic fibrosis.

In the new teen romance drama, the Split actress plays Stella, a girl with cystic fibrosis (CF) who falls in love with fellow sufferer Will, played by Riverdale's Cole Sprouse, after meeting in hospital but they have to keep six feet apart due to a risk of cross-infection.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Edge of Seventeen actress admitted that she originally turned the part down because she was scared she wouldn't be able to give a realistic portrayal of a person with CF.

"I actually passed on this movie. I wasn't super into this script the first time I read it, to be honest," she said. "Not because of what these characters go through, but because there were things about Stella that were hard for me to connect to.

"It was scary to imagine doing justice to that and making that grounded and real in this big genre teen movie. Honestly, I think it scared me at first because I didn't know if it was possible, but then it's also a challenge and exciting being as grounded and real of a character and having conversations and saying words that a teenager can actually relate to with this magical, high-stakes situation happening around them."

The 24-year-old eventually agreed to take on the role of Stella, and she still felt an "insane responsibility" to accurately portray the disease, especially given that it's so rarely shown onscreen, and she kept authenticity her top priority.

"Being one of the first outlets that this very real disease is represented, in such a big way of a studio movie, you have to do it as right as you possibly can," she explained. "You have to do as much justice to it is as humanly possible... It was the No. 1 priority.

"I hope people with CF see this movie and really realise how much we cared and how much we wanted to do them justice."

Activist and author Claire Wineland, who suffered from CF, served as a consultant on the movie and helped the actors perfect their portrayals, however, she sadly passed away in September (18) before the movie came out.

Five Feet Apart, directed by Jane the Virgin's Justin Baldoni, in cinemas now.