Taraji P. Henson praises What Men Want for tackling workplace sexism

Taraji P. Henson agreed to star in What Men Want in order to take on sexism in the workplace.

The Empire actress is currently promoting the Adam Shankman-directed film, which is a loose remake of the 2000 movie What Women Want featuring Mel Gibson, with the new story following a woman named Alison "Ali" Davis who is able to hear the inner thoughts of men after drinking a potent concoction made for her by a shaman, played by Erykah Badu.

Part of the storyline sees Ali passed over for a promotion in favour of her male co-workers, and Taraji has now shared how she was instantly intrigued by the premise, especially in the light of the emergence of both the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements.

“That’s a universal thing all women have experience of,” she told U.K. Marie Claire magazine of inequality in the workplace. “That’s what made me do the film, it’s so poignant. I’m still fighting, (but) it’s not this dirty little secret anymore. I’m like, ‘Give me my money!’ I’ve proven that I’m bankable, but the fight isn’t over. It’s like, ‘Oh, what you do is cute,’ when actually, I bring in more money than you ever could. But because I’m a woman, you’re going to cap me?’”

Taraji, who has also recently appeared in films such as Hidden Figures and Proud Mary, went on to explain that she was attracted to playing Ali because it is very important to her to show women of all ages on screen.

“I try to stay diverse in what I do because you’re not going to be the leading lady (forever). But the age thing seems to be slowly changing – look at me! I’m here, Meryl Streep is still working… I’m trying to change all that, you know?” the 48-year-old insisted.

What Men Want, also starring Tracy Morgan and Wendi McLendon-Covey, is now showing in cinemas.