Chris Pratt, Noah Centineo and Ariana Grande win big at Kids' Choice Awards

Chris Pratt, Noah Centineo and Ariana Grande were among the big winners at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Chris scooped the Favorite Butt-Kicker gong for his role as dinosaur expert Owen Grady in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and later took to Instagram to share his delight at being gunged at the awards do.

Sharing snaps of him being slimed, the 39-year-old wrote: "Thanks @nickelodeon and all the kids who voted!!! I’m humbled and honored (sic) to be your kids choice awards favorite (sic) butt-kicker. Now it you’ll excuse me I’ve got slime to clean out from deep within my nostrils."

Newcomer Noah, 22, triumphed over his rivals – including Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth and Jason Momoa – to win Favorite Actor for his role as Peter Kavinsky in To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

Meanwhile Ariana, who scooped two awards – Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Song for Thank U, Next – was unable to attend the slime-filled bash, as she’s now on her Sweetener World Tour.

Will Smith, who introduced new footage from the upcoming live-action Aladdin movie at the awards ceremony, was also covered in the green gunge, while Kids' Choice Awards host DJ Khaled was hit with tonnes of the green stuff, as well as sitting inside the slime Jacuzzi he had requested during a segment of the show.

Among the other winners on the night were Robert Downey Jr., who beat his Marvel co-stars to win Favorite Superhero, Joey King, who scooped Favorite Actress for her performance as Shelly Evans in The Kissing Booth, and Maroon 5, who were named Favorite Music Group.

Rap trio Migos performed a medley of their hits at the bash, with Takeoff, Offset and Quavo joining forces with DJ Mustard for Pure Water, Walk It I Talk It and Stir Fry.

The list of 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards winners is:

Favorite Music Group

Maroon 5

Favorite Male Artist

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Favorite Song

Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

Favorite Breakout Artist

Billie Eilish

Favorite Collaboration

No Brainer - DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo

Favorite Social Music Star

JoJo Siwa

Favorite Global Music Star

North America: Taylor Swift

Favorite Movie

Avengers: Infinity War

Favorite Movie Actor

Noah Centineo - Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Favorite Movie Actress

Joey King - Shelly “Elle” Evans, The Kissing Booth

Favorite Superhero

Robert Downey Jr. - Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War

Favorite Butt-Kicker

Chris Pratt - Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Favorite Animated Movie

Incredibles 2

Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie

Adam Sandler - Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie

Selena Gomez - Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Favorite Funny TV Show

Fuller House

Favorite TV Drama

Riverdale

Favorite Reality Show

America’s Got Talent

Favorite TV Host

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

Favorite TV Judges

Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel - America’s Got Talent

Favorite Cartoon

SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite Male TV Star

Jace Norman - Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger

Favorite Female TV Star

Zendaya - K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover

Favorite Social Star

David Dobrik

Favorite Video Game

Just Dance 2019

Favorite Gamer

SSSniperWolf??