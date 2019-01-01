Chris Pratt, Noah Centineo and Ariana Grande win big at Kids' Choice Awards

- NEWS
Chris Pratt, Noah Centineo and Ariana Grande were among the big winners at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
Chris scooped the Favorite Butt-Kicker gong for his role as dinosaur expert Owen Grady in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and later took to Instagram to share his delight at being gunged at the awards do.
Sharing snaps of him being slimed, the 39-year-old wrote: "Thanks @nickelodeon and all the kids who voted!!! I’m humbled and honored (sic) to be your kids choice awards favorite (sic) butt-kicker. Now it you’ll excuse me I’ve got slime to clean out from deep within my nostrils."
Newcomer Noah, 22, triumphed over his rivals – including Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth and Jason Momoa – to win Favorite Actor for his role as Peter Kavinsky in To All the Boys I've Loved Before.
Meanwhile Ariana, who scooped two awards – Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Song for Thank U, Next – was unable to attend the slime-filled bash, as she’s now on her Sweetener World Tour.
Will Smith, who introduced new footage from the upcoming live-action Aladdin movie at the awards ceremony, was also covered in the green gunge, while Kids' Choice Awards host DJ Khaled was hit with tonnes of the green stuff, as well as sitting inside the slime Jacuzzi he had requested during a segment of the show.
Among the other winners on the night were Robert Downey Jr., who beat his Marvel co-stars to win Favorite Superhero, Joey King, who scooped Favorite Actress for her performance as Shelly Evans in The Kissing Booth, and Maroon 5, who were named Favorite Music Group.
Rap trio Migos performed a medley of their hits at the bash, with Takeoff, Offset and Quavo joining forces with DJ Mustard for Pure Water, Walk It I Talk It and Stir Fry.
The list of 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards winners is:
Favorite Music Group
Maroon 5
Favorite Male Artist
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Favorite Song
Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
Favorite Breakout Artist
Billie Eilish
Favorite Collaboration
No Brainer - DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo
Favorite Social Music Star
JoJo Siwa
Favorite Global Music Star
North America: Taylor Swift
Favorite Movie
Avengers: Infinity War
Favorite Movie Actor
Noah Centineo - Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Favorite Movie Actress
Joey King - Shelly “Elle” Evans, The Kissing Booth
Favorite Superhero
Robert Downey Jr. - Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War
Favorite Butt-Kicker
Chris Pratt - Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Favorite Animated Movie
Incredibles 2
Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie
Adam Sandler - Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie
Selena Gomez - Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Favorite Funny TV Show
Fuller House
Favorite TV Drama
Riverdale
Favorite Reality Show
America’s Got Talent
Favorite TV Host
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)
Favorite TV Judges
Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel - America’s Got Talent
Favorite Cartoon
SpongeBob SquarePants
Favorite Male TV Star
Jace Norman - Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger
Favorite Female TV Star
Zendaya - K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover
Favorite Social Star
David Dobrik
Favorite Video Game
Just Dance 2019
Favorite Gamer
SSSniperWolf??