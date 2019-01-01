Us scares up a $70.3 million North American debut

Filmmaker Jordan Peele's horror movie Us has scared up a storm at the North American box office, debuting with a record $70.3 million (£53.2 million).

The hugely successful launch makes it the highest-grossing opening for an original horror film in box office history, easily overshadowing the $50.2 million (£38 million) set by John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's A Quiet Place last year (18).

Us, starring Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke, also ranks third among all theatrical releases in the horror genre, behind the $123 million (£93 million) grossed by the 2017 It remake, and the $76 million (£57.5 million) take earned by the recent Halloween franchise reboot.

It also becomes the second-best debut weekend of 2019, behind Captain Marvel, which struck gold with $153 million (£115.8 million) upon its release earlier this month (Mar19), and eclipses the $33.3 million (£25.2 million) grossed by Peele's directorial debut Get Out in 2017.

"Put simply, Jordan Peele is a genius," Universal chief Jim Orr told Variety. "He's managed to tap into something that the domestic box office can't get enough of. People can't wait to see what he does next."

Us, about a vacationing family terrorised by a group of demon doppelgangers, topples Captain Marvel from number one; the Brie Larson-fronted superhero blockbuster falls to two with a strong $35 million (£26.5 million) take in its third week on release.

Animated adventure Wonder Park lands at three, ahead of romantic drama Five Feet Apart and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World at fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Meanwhile, Captain Marvel is still flying high in the global box office, holding on to first place with an impressive $87 million (£65.8 million) gross, taking its total haul to date to $910 million (£688.5 million).