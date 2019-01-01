Kim Kardashian's daughter North to collaborate with JoJo Siwa on YouTube video

Kim Kardashian's daughter North is collaborating with her idol JoJo Siwa in a YouTube video.

The five-year-old is a huge fan of YouTube star JoJo, famous for her giant and colourful hair bows, and turned to her famous mum to help make an introduction.

After receiving a giant package of goodies from JoJo, Kim then direct messaged the 15-year-old, with the idea for a collaboration which came about following a FaceTime call between the internet sensation and her young fan.

As she attended the Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday (23Mar19), JoJo told E! News: "Me and North are filming a YouTube video together that Kim is possibly making an appearance in."

She added that the video was being filmed for her YouTube channel, and if filming went ahead as scheduled on Wednesday (27Mar19) then it will be uploaded on Saturday.

"Kim reached out to me and I just responded to it. So, me and Kim, we made some things happen together. We're actually filming on Wednesday. Super excited about it," JoJo added to Entertainment Tonight.

The teenager has become fast friends with North and Kim since they first got in touch, and now gets around "five texts a day" from the mother-of-three.

"We do text very often. We're talking about North, if she's excited - which she is - we talk about all the things we're gonna do," JoJo smiled.

Speaking about the collaboration, she added: "It's gonna be incredible. North West hasn't really been on the Internet before and no one has really met her personality yet, so it's going to be really, really fun. Kim says she's super excited so I'm excited."