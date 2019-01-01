Dev Patel receives criticism for taking Indian roles

Dev Patel has hit back at criticism suggesting that he is taking roles away from "real Indian" actors.

The Slumdog Millionaire actor, who was born in London to Gujarati parents, has played Indian characters in a number of films, including The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and its sequel, Lion, and his upcoming film Hotel Mumbai.

In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Dev revealed that he receives criticism for taking these parts away from "real" Indians, and he doesn't think it's fair.

"I get flak sometimes because people will say, 'Why aren't they giving these roles to a real Indian?' I wonder, What does that even mean?" he said. "The only way I can converse with my grandparents is in Gujarati. Does that make me real enough? Or am I only allowed to witness the moments of prejudice and racism going through airports? Is that the only bit that I'm allowed of the culture?

"The truth is I'm trying to understand myself better and my heritage, to figure things out, in the movie choices I make. That's been the greatest thing for me in going to India repeatedly."

In Hotel Mumbai, a drama about the 2008 terror attack on the five-star Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, he plays Arjun, a Sikh waiter from a Mumbai slum. The BAFTA winner explained he was drawn to the film because the hotel represented a "microcosm of India".

"You have the poor staff in the kitchens below, and upstairs Russian billionaires. There's a collision of classes, and when the terrorists came in, their bullets didn't discriminate," he said. "Everyone just becomes human at that point. I thought this was a way to use art and storytelling to break down cultural barriers and educate an audience that at the end of the day everyone is equal."

Hotel Mumbai is in U.S. cinemas now, and will be released in the U.K. in May (19).