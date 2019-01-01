Mandy Moore: 'I've been really emboldened by response to Ryan Adams claims'

Mandy Moore has been left feeling "emboldened" and "heartened" by the support she's received since speaking out about ex-husband Ryan Adams.

The This Is Us actress was one of several woman who came forward to accuse the musician of sexual misconduct and manipulative behaviour in an expose in The New York Times in February (19). Mandy, who was married to Ryan between 2009 and 2015, alleged he was psychologically abusive during their relationship and his controlling behaviour hurt her music career - allegations which Ryan has denied.

Speaking to Us Weekly on Sunday (24Mar19), the 34-year-old admitted she had no idea how many other people were suffering from the same issue and is glad her story can be an example to them.

"That's something that I've really kind of taken out of this situation. I had no idea," she said. "So many women reached out to me, echoing ... that the idea that psychological and emotional is often swept under the rug, or not addressed or not talked about, or not considered in the same category of just general abuse.

"I've just been really emboldened by the support that, I think, myself and the other women that have spoken out in this particular situation have received. It's really heartening. And heartening to know that other women can look to it as an example as well. Like, 'You're not alone. You're seen. You're heard. You're acknowledged. It's real. And I'm so sorry.'"

Responding to the expose, Ryan's lawyer said her description of their relationship was "completely inconsistent with his view" of it and that he was supportive of her "well-deserved professional success".

After the piece came out, Ryan added on Twitter, "The picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false."