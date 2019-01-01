Anna Faris was thrilled when 'sweet' ex told her about engagement news

Anna Faris was thrilled when she heard her ex-husband, Chris Pratt, was planning to ask Katherine Schwarzenegger to be his second wife and she has saluted him for letting her know before he popped the question.

Faris and Pratt split in 2017 and officially ended their marriage in October (18), months before the Guardians of the Galaxy asked Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter to marry him.

Anna was one of the first people to congratulate the couple following the engagement news and now on her Divorce Sucks! podcast, the actress has opened up about the way she found out her former husband was planning to remarry.

"He was so sweet, as he always is," she says. "He called me, like, 'So, I'm going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you a heads-up'."

"I was like, 'That’s awesome!' and I told him that I was an ordained minister... I think that we are so good and respectful towards each other, and I think there is so much kindness and love."

And now Anna reveals she and her ex are trying to make plans for big family get-togethers around their son Jack.

"I know we want to get to that ultimate goal...," she says. "Our goal was to have group Thanksgiving dinners together and to be at that place.

"Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do. So, we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, do we all spend Christmas together? Do we all vacation together? How do we make sure that everybody that we love feels safe, and that we also respect the love we have for each other?

"I know it sounds lame and optimistic, but that’s what I want."