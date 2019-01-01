Sarah Hyland returns home after hospitalisation

Actress Sarah Hyland has been discharged from hospital after seeking treatment for a string of health troubles.

The Modern Family star took to social media last Wednesday (20Mar19) to reveal that she was battling a respiratory infection after a bout of conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye, which she contracted from using a pair of virtual reality goggles.

To make matters worse, the 28 year old was also struck down with the pain of her chronic endometriosis, a uterus disorder.

"When you stressed from having pink eye and a viral respiratory infection so yo #endo (sic) decides to kick down the door and say HELLO," she wrote on her Instagram Story timeline, alongside a black-and-white photo of herself pulling a face with a little white flag graphic added, reading, "Send help".

By Friday, her ailments had landed Sarah in the hospital, but she turned up well-prepared: "Always bring face masks and a silk pillow to the hospital," she jokingly advised fans.

The actress remained under doctors' care overnight, and on Saturday, she returned to her home in Los Angeles, where she was welcomed by her boyfriend Wells Adams and their pet dogs on what just so happened to be National Puppy Day.

Sarah later shared video footage of her mini welcoming party on her Instagram page.

The star is no stranger to hospitals, having been born with kidney dysplasia, a condition in which the organs do not form properly while in the womb. She had her first transplant in 2012, when she received a kidney from her dad, but in 2016, her body began to reject the organ and her brother Ian eventually stepped in and donated his kidney, which she received in September, 2017.